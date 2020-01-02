Teton County

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is encouraging residents to “adopt a hydrant” this winter.

As snow fall and snow plows build up drifts, the snow can often overcome neighborhood fire hydrants. And that, obviously, can slow down firefighters trying to respond to an emergency.

By clearing the area around a fire hydrant from snow and keeping it clear, neighborhoods can help keep the hydrants accessible.

