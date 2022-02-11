FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – Firehouse Subs is coming to the rescue of the Firth Fire Station.

The sandwich shop franchisees presented the city with a $22,189 check Thursday.

Chris and Natalie Morris donated 100% of their January 22 sales in Ammon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The money is earmarked to help the fire station rebuild after it burned last month.

“As a result of this we believe there will be other donations that come out of it from either the public or other entity’s,” Chris said.

“And we hope people realize too that every time that they do come in and we ask them to round up or donate a dollar to help support our first responders,” Natalie said.

A faulty power outlet on one of the trucks sparked the January 10 fire.

It was ruled an accident.

