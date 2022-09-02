ITD

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Multiple fires are burning along I-15 at Pocatello. There is also a fire at Malad Summit on I-15.

Fire crews are actively working in the areas, but traffic is delayed or blocked.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for and move over for emergency vehicles and check 511.idaho.gov or the ITD 511 app to receive road status updates.

The causes of the fires are not yet known.

Drivers should take extra care while driving through Idaho this weekend with fire danger high and high temperatures. In particular, motorists should:

Ensure tow chains on trailers are not dragging which can cause sparks.

Tires on vehicles and trailers are in good condition for highway driving. A blown tire can cause the wheel rim to kick sparks into dry grass.

Never throw cigarettes or other combustible materials out of a vehicle.

Never throw glass or other litter out of a vehicle. Glass bottles and other objects can reflect or focus the sun’s rays causing ignition.

Do not park your vehicle over dry grasses when you pull off a road. The exhaust and other hot portions of the undercarriage can ignite a fire.

