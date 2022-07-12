PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Pinedale District will be opening the gates for public access to those that have valid firewood permits July 17 and 18, 2022 for firewood collection.

The firewood is located on the Pinedale District Road 740B (see map) off Skyline Highway near Elkhart Park in Pinedale, Wyoming. The area will be signed and Forest Service personnel will be on site for direction and questions. There is approximately 160-cords of fire wood ranging in lengths from 12-45 feet and in various diameters up to 16-inches. The fire wood is a mix of lodgepole pine and subalpine fir that toppled from a wind event that occurred in 2020. The fire wood has been limbed and is stacked to 4-feet in height. The firewood is in several locations along a temporary route.

The gates will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and will open again on Sunday, July 17 if firewood is still available. This is first come-first serve and will be coordinated with onsite USFS personnel.

Be sure you’re in the correct location, as there are several timber sales in the area and those areas are off limits to any firewood collection. The road can only support one way traffic, so please ensure you follow enter and exit signs which will be posted on the roadway and identified on the map.

The post Firewood available on Pinedale Ranger District appeared first on Local News 8.