POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Offices are selling permits to collect fuelwood through the end of November.

Firewood in this area costs $10/cord, and permits may be purchased at either field office, or by clicking HERE. There is a 2-cord minimum and 6-cord maximum.

The BLM field offices are also offering lopped Douglas-fir trees, available immediately for pickup with a permit. Last summer, foresters completed work in about 400 acres on John Evans and Morgan Jones Canyons, about 15 miles west of Malad. The lopped and scattered material is within 100 feet of roads and is bucked to 4-to-6-foot lengths and is very easily accessible to the public for fuelwood collection.

As a reminder, campers may collect a small amount of “dead and down” wood for immediate use at a campsite without a permit.

To minimize the risk of starting a wildfire, permittees must comply with current fire restrictions. Woodcutters must have a shovel and fire extinguisher ready for immediate use and chainsaws must be equipped with a functioning spark arrestor.

To purchase a fuelwood permit online:

1. Go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ 2. Click on Idaho 3. Select either the Pocatello Field Office for BLM lands near Pocatello or Upper Snake Field Office for BLM lands surrounding Idaho Falls up to Island Park. 4. Select Fuelwood. 5. Complete and submit the application. 6. Enter your credit/debit card information. Your payment will be processed within minutes, and you will then print your permit, regulations, and tags.

Maps are available for purchase at either office. For more information, please call 208-478-6340 (in the Pocatello area) or 208-524-7500 (Idaho Falls area). Firewood permits are valid from June 1st through November 30.

