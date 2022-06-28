IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The rush has started to get fireworks for Independence Day, but as the Fourth of July gets closer, we could be seeing more empty shelves.

Chelta Arens and her husband have sold fireworks for the last five years. They’re used to having fully stocked shelves of smoke balls, boom pops and lava sauce. But this year they’re already running low.

“The last couple of years with everything has been kind of hard, but we sold out last year on the third, so we don’t want that to happen again. So hopefully we get more and make sure you come and get them early so you get a great variety of fireworks.”

Most distributors are already low on a number of fireworks and expect to run out.

Some say it’s because of a dramatic increase in shipping costs.

“Two years ago when you were like buying like a full container of fireworks…it was like $7,000 for shipping on a full container of fireworks. This year. It’s up to like between 30 and 40,000 depending.”

And that’s just for the shipping.

Some fireworks have doubled in price over the last three years.

“That has nothing to do with the product inside. You’re buying the product inside. It’s an additional 30 to $40000 just for the shipping.”

Some sellers expect more fireworks are on the way, but the timing could be cutting it close.

“They said we should get a few more on Monday. So hopefully we get more variety, the smaller things.”

One of the many novelties that is running out quick might be the smallest.

These “pop-its” are one of the most popular with smaller children who can’t legally handle the larger ones.

