BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three individuals over the weekend for multiple drug charges after observing the use of illegal fireworks.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to a residence in the 3700 E. block of Brookfield Ln. after a noise complaint and observing individuals lighting off large arial fireworks and shooting roman candles at each other. Prior to the call, deputies were aware wanted subject 25-year-old Emmanuel M. Roberts of Iona may be staying at the residence and had recently been in possession of a firearm that he pointed at other individuals.

Deputies made contact with the resident, 26-year-old Cade G. Nish, at the front door and eventually a female, 21-year-old McKenna N. Marinus of Idaho Falls who emerged from inside. While talking with Nish, deputies could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence. Nish told deputies there was marijuana and a firearm in the kitchen and that last saw Emmanuel sitting on the back porch.

During this time, deputies observed Roberts run out of the rear of the house but quickly turn back toward the residence after seeing deputies in the back yard. Deputies pursued Roberts back inside and after a brief struggle, he was apprehended and taken into custody. As Roberts was resisting arrest, he attempted to break through a window and escape, causing the glass to shatter. Roberts had to be pulled back through the window by deputies which caused several minor cuts and scrapes to Roberts and a deputy. Both were checked by Emergency Medical Personnel.

The handgun mentioned by Nish was located in the kitchen and secured by deputies along with items of drug paraphernalia and THC wax sitting near it on the counter. Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence to locate other illegal drugs that may be on the premises. During the search, deputies seized numerous items of drug paraphernalia, more than 126 grams of marijuana and THC wax, marijuana plants and items used to grow and cultivate marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, more than three grams of cocaine and various prescription pills. A shotgun, and several rifles and handguns (7 total) located in areas where illegal drugs were being stored and manufactured were also seized as evidence.

Deputies issued citations to Marinus for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where controlled Ssubstances are used, before being released from the scene.

Roberts was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on an active Bonneville County misdemeanor probation violation warrant and an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Nish was also transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine and schedule II narcotics, and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, schedule IV Narcotics, psilocybin mushrooms, and drugparaphernalia.

