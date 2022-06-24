IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Our Independence Day celebrations don’t have to light a fuse to disaster.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department tells us there’s more to firework safety than just lighting a match.

“Make sure that you have either a bucket of water or a hose or a fire extinguisher and know how to work that fire extinguisher before lighting up the fireworks that you keep children at a safe distance. When lighting the fireworks.”

We’re also reminded to handle the explosives with care.

It’s important not to hold lighted devices in your hands, and keep a safe distance.

How you dispose of your used fireworks is just as critical.

“We did have an instance a couple of years ago where there was a house fire that was caused by some spent fireworks being put in a garbage container. And it ignited during the night,” Hammond said.

Four people were rushed to the hospital after that incident.

The proper procedure is not done in a flash either.

“When you’re done lighting those fireworks, you know, take them off of the streets, put em in a bucket full of water, a metal bucket full of water overnight, and then that bucket, a safe distance away from structures or other any other material that could catch fire.”

Now that many firework stands are open, common courtesy is the final lesson of the day.

Finally, fireworks cannot be lit near any public gatherings or anytime during the city’s parade.

Fire officials ask we be aware of small children and animals that the loud noises could startle.

“We want people to have fun and celebrate freedoms. But when lighting off fireworks from their homes, we encourage people to be respectful of their neighbors and stop lighting fireworks at a reasonable time,” Hammond said.

For more information on what fireworks are illegal in Idaho, click HERE.

The post Fireworks do’s and don’ts appeared first on Local News 8.