RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It seems people are more likely to be doing their own firework shows this year, though a few community events are still scheduled to take place.

Out of state firework vendors say they have already been busier than normal for this time of year. Fireworks don’t go on sale in Idaho until June 23rd, but one local vendor says he has purchased an extra 1000 lbs. of stock in order to meet increased demand as more people will be celebrating at home.

Safety remains a top priority for local authorities. Carl Anderson, Central Fire District Chief, says the department already responds to 2 or 3 firework accidents every year, “We have had to respond where somebody has lost a shed or a garage or something like that due to fireworks, so we encourage safe and sane fireworks.”

Chief Anderson warns that even “safe and sane” fireworks can be dangerous, particularly to young children who are not carefully supervised.

Many of the fireworks coming in from out of state do not fall under the “safe and sane” category. Many of them are illegal in Idaho, unless used under proper authority.

Chief Anderson says some of the illegal fireworks can be used under permission of local fire districts, but only where a permit is sought and granted. “When you do file [for a permit] we do ask the neighbors how they feel about it, we survey the area to make sure that it is safe. If you’re doing huge fireworks, you do have to have a pyrotechnic license,” said Anderson.

Chief Anderson also emphasizes that anyone who plans to light fireworks should have a fire prevention plan in place. Among other precautions, he urges that you have a fire extinguisher, a bucket of water, a shovel as well as a first aid kit.