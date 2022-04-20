POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Summer Concert Series announced two artists will be kicking off the 2022 series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

Music icon and reality TV superstar Bret Michaels is slated to perform Friday, May 27, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello as part of his Nothing But A Good Vibe Tour.

Tickets for Brett Michaels will be available on idahoconcertseries.com.

Then, country music icon and viral sensation Coffey Anderson will perform Saturday, May 28, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

Tickets for Coffey Anderson will be available on countryconcertseries.com.

This series will feature 9 top classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and more artists in both Boise and Pocatello.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

