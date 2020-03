Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health will announce the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bingham County at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Additional information will be released out after the announcement.

This brings the total number of cases in Idaho to 27.

Idaho Department of Health & Welfare officials said state-level data will now be updated at 5 p.m. daily HERE.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.