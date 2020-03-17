Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health will announce the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Madison County at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information will be released then.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to eight.

This is the second case in eastern Idaho. A woman under the age of 60 in Teton County contracted COVID-19 due to contact with a confirmed case in a neighboring state. She is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

Follow Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 as more details are released on the case in Madison County.