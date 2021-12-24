MGN

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the first case of the Omicron

COVID-19 variant in the health district. Health officals say the infected patient lives in Fremont County.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the US. It accounted for more than 73% of new coronavirus cases last week. Although doctors believe it causes mostly mild symptoms in vaccinated people.

EIPH researchers say the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization,

and death from COVID-19. They continue to recommend that everyone 5 years of age or older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that those 16 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot.

To schedule an appointment for a booster shot or a first or second dose of vaccine, please call 208-

533-3223.

researchers go on to say other mitigation measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded public places, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, maintaining space between yourself and others, and testing when ill remain

important parts of managing the pandemic regardless of vaccine status. Identifying illness early allows

people to get proper care and prevent spread to family, friends, and others. It is also recommended to

stay home when you are sick, whether from COVID-19 or other illnesses to prevent unnecessarily

exposing others to germs.

