BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Bonneville County.

The individual is a male over the age of 60. He recently returned from travel out of the country. Upon his return, he self-isolated due to his recent travel and within several days become symptomatic.

As soon as he presented to EIRMC for care, the patient was isolated and droplet precautions were followed to ensure the safety of patients, colleagues, and visitors. He was ill enough to require hospitalization. During his inpatient stay, his condition improved, and he was well enough to be discharged.

He is currently recovering at home and is self-isolating.

Epidemiologists with EIPH have begun an investigation. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.

This brings the state total to 231.

EIRMC consistently has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and they have been preparing diligently for COVID-19. EIRMC continues to reinforce infection prevention protocols and works in partnership with Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Because of limited testing supplies nationwide, testing for COVID-19 has been prioritized for specific populations. Having a positive COVID-19 test doesn’t change what a person would do if sick: selfisolate until symptoms resolve, use fever-reducing medications, increase fluids and rest. It is always recommended to visit the emergency room (ER) or call 911 only if respiratory illness is significant enough to need emergency care.

To stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19, there are simple actions we can all take.

These actions include: