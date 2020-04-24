Coronavirus Coverage

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) and Steele Memorial Medical Center (SMMC) have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in a female in her 40s in Lemhi County.

She was diagnosed through the Emergency Department at SMMC as an outpatient.

She was never hospitalized and is currently self-isolating while recovering at home.

The source of exposure for this positive case was community transmission.

Community transmission means the spread of illness for which the source of the infection is unknown and cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Epidemiologists with EIPH have begun an investigation and will communicate with this individual daily until she is determined to no longer be infectious at which time she will be released from EIPH’s monitoring.

If during the investigation other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms.

Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.

“EIPH has been working closely with SMMC throughout this pandemic and we appreciate the efforts they have taken to be prepared for the time when COVID-19 would be found in Lemhi County. We also appreciate the efforts of the community in doing their part to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. With this case being caused by community transmission, it is vital now, more than ever, to continue with actions that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.