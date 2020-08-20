Coronavirus Coverage

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health reported the first death due to complications of COVID-19 in Fremont County on Wednesday.

The individual was a male in his 60s.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in EIPH district to eight.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho Wednesday.

One individual was a male in his 80s with no underlying health conditions, and the other individual was a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

Both individuals were from Bingham County.

This brings the total to six deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.