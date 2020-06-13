Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in a resident of Bonneville County.

The woman was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.

She had been hospitalized since June 4 when EIPH reported her positive test result.

Out of respect to her family, no additional details will be released.

“We at EIPH share our deepest condolences with the patient’s family and friends for their loss–and a loss felt by our entire community,” stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director. “Now more than ever, we each need to do our part to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of

COVID-19 in our communities.”

EIPH is also reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 today. The details are listed below:

 Female | Bonneville County | 30s | Community Transmission | Not Hospitalized

 Female | Bonneville County | 60s | Community Transmission | Hospitalized

“As restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases have been documented throughout Eastern Idaho, and we anticipate we will continue to see more cases in our health district for some time,” EIPH officials said.

Practicing risk reduction strategies are vital to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and include:

 Staying home if sick and limiting close contact with people who are sick.

 Practicing self-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).

 Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social

distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

 Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.

 Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

 Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

 Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using handsanitizer.