First Liberty Institute weighs in on Chick-Fil-A debate

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Keisha Russell, Associate Counsel with the First Liberty Institute

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Religious freedom and the first amendment are on the forefront of the political debate across the country.

A recent decision by the City of San Antonio to ban Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant in their airport because of their beliefs has prompted both praise from LGBTQ circles and concerns from more conservative circles.

One group watching the events unfolding in Texas is the First Liberty Institute.

“It’s definitely a violation of the first amendment,” Keisha Russell, Associate Counsel with the First Liberty Institute, told KID NewsRadio. “It’s a violation of the establishment clause by trying to make Chick-fil-A adhere to certain beliefs before they can be in the marketplace. It’s viewpoint discrimination. It’s unequal treatment on the basis of religion. I mean, there’s a whole long list of things that are being violated here.”

Russell said the decision in Texas is already having a widespread impact. Cities across the nation, she said, are following suit and banning the large franchise in certain areas. While Chick-fil-A is easily able to weather the storm of rejection, the implications for smaller businesses are potentially more dangerous, she added.

“I think that’s the scariest part of what’s happening,” Russell said. “Once the government discriminates against a certain group of people, it gives license everyone else to do it too, and so you see these other governments doing exactly the same unconstitutional violations by excluding Chick-fil-A because they’re Christians, and then also you see this happening in college campuses and things like that because now people get this impression that it’s okay to ban a restaurant just because you don’t agree with their religious beliefs.”

The First Liberty Institute is requesting public information about the decision making process leading to banning Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio airport. Russell said the organization has been met with resistance.

“San Antonio officials were so loud and proud about their decision to ban Chick-fil-A because they’re Christians and made all these public statements about Chick-fil-A that were completely erroneous…now that we at First Liberty [Institute] wants some information about why they made that decision, information that we are entitled to get by law, the officials are hiding, and so we want to know what they have to hide.”