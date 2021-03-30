IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Neighborhood Services Department (CDS) is set to hold its fifth and final community meeting designed to allow public input on the creation of a plan for the future growth within the city.

The “Imagine IF” meetings were designed so City staff could learn about concerns and preferences specific to the neighborhoods where people live.

The final meeting will be held Wednesday, March 31 beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will focus on Neighborhood Area 5, which includes the areas south of Sunnyside between I-15 and Hitt Road.

“These neighborhood meetings have been a great opportunity to learn from residents and find out what they love about where they live as well as what changes they are concerned growth will bring,” said CDS Director Brad Cramer. “That education is vital for our staff to understand the most effective and supportable ways to help manage that change. Development is happening quickly and now is the time to participate and learn from each other.”

Each meeting has focused on different neighborhoods within the City. The meetings are broadcast live via the online meeting platform, Webex, as well as on Facebook Live. Those interested in attending via Webex can visit www.imagineif.city to join the meeting or email imagineif@idahofallsidaho.gov to receive a calendar invite.

For those wishing to attend in person, they may come to the City Council Chambers in the City Hall Annex building, located at 680 Park Avenue; however, due to Covid-19 capacity restrictions, seating in person is limited. Online attendance is encouraged.

