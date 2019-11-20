Local News

HIBBARD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The flow of traffic in part of Madison County is a bit smoother. The county just opened the first roundabout outside of the city of Rexburg near the Hibbard area.

The roundabout is located at 2000 North and 2000 West.

According to the county, the project cost more than a million dollars and was paid for with funds secured from a state grant. The location of the roundabout was determined based on traffic patterns.

“Forecasting the growth that we see in this area, we saw the need for not only moving traffic more safely, more efficiently, but it cleans this whole corner up and it really is inviting to the Hibbard area,” said Madison County Commissioner, Jon Weber.

Weber says the city is looking at building another roundabout in the county soon, but they’re not ready to release the location of that project.