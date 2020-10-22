Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports 3,293 people filed a first-time unemployment claim during the week that ended October 17. That is 226 claims less than the previous week.

The number of people filing a continued claim dropped 2%, to a total of 8,910.

The department paid out $5.8 million in claims. Regular state benefit payments were $1.8 million, down from $1.9 million the previous week.

Of the CARES Act programs, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments paid out $1.6 million, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) paid out $2.2 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

The state has paid total benefits of $895.4 million to Idahoans laid-off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

