FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI)- UPDATE: 3:10 PM-Residents living near the Lavaside Fire are being advised to evacuate the area as winds continue to push the fire out of control.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said officials are trying to evacuate the entire town of Firth to the west side of Highway 91.

Firefighters were asking area schools to be cleared by 3:30 p.m.

Several additional fire units are being dispatched from fire departments around the region.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. The Bureau of Land Management reports evacuations are occurring.

The fire is running north. It west of Firth & visible from I-15.

ORIGINAL: After battling the Lavaside Fire into the night, the Bureau of Land Management reports the fire is now estimated at around 190 acres.

Fire activity had slowed Thursday morning, but activity is expected to pick up as winds increase into the afternoon.

The fire is estimated to be 25% contained, with full containment projected for Saturday at 6 p.m. It is burning in thick brush, cottonwood, and juniper along the Snake River.

There was some early threat to structures in the area, but BLM said none are threatened at this time.

Firefighting efforts are being challenged by thick stands of juniper, willow, and cottonwood vegetation.

A 20-person handcrew will be assigned to the fire this afternoon to assist with saw work and mop-up.

