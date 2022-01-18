SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Jan. 10, the Firth Fire Department in eastern Idaho suffered a devastating fire resulting in a complete loss of its firehouse, two fire engines and the contents inside.

Fire and EMS departments from around the Treasure Valley and the state rose to the occasion to help this department in need.

The Boise Fire Department donated a fully loaded surplus fire engine that was set for auction on Tuesday morning. Several other departments in the Treasure Valley donated various items, including Emmett, Kuna, Eagle, Star, Nampa and Weiser.

“This thing is loaded with all the gear we could ever imagine and we really appreciate the Boise area and all the different departments that donated their time but especially all the equipment,” Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham said. “It’s just totally overwhelming what the fire service can do. We are really grateful for what they have done for us. We can’t express enough thanks for what they have done. ”

Boise Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s office have been working to coordinate donations, and fire departments from across the state have reached out to offer donations of items such as personal protection equipment, firefighting equipment, medical supplies and communication devices.

“What started as a simple phone call to the Firth Fire Chief grew into a major donation effort by departments across the Treasure Valley and the state. Fire and EMS departments from all over Idaho have stepped up to help support this volunteer fire department and give their members and the community they serve a fresh start,” Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said. “We appreciate the fact that no matter how big or small, we’re ready to help each other out in times of need.”

The post Firth Fire Department gets donated fire truck stuffed with gear from Boise appeared first on Local News 8.