FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday morning marked a devastating blow to the Firth Fire Department. The fire that left two of the department’s pumpers and one of its brush rigs started at 9:20 a.m. The fire not only left the trucks in ruin but left the equipment and protective gear useless as well.

“We have already received offers of help from departments all over the state,” Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham said.

These offers are to help the department replace the equipment lost in the fire. Shelley and Firth are the same fire district, and while Firth is rebuilding its fire station, they will be able to have the pumper from the Shelley fire station.

Chief Mecham says he’s grateful for all the offers of help and is glad he and his volunteer firefighters will be able to continue to help out the Firth area.

There isn’t an exact timeline for how long it will take for Firth to replace their trucks and their equipment, but the help and equipment they have been given the past couple of days is much appreciated.

“We all know everybody in the community, so we’re here more to serve our friends and neighbors than anything,” he said. “And that’s why we do it. It’s not for the pay or anything. It’s because we want to help our families and neighbors.”

He says the Firth firefighter volunteers will continue to help out when needed.

The post Firth Fire Department moves forward after devastating fire appeared first on Local News 8.