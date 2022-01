KIFI/Braydon Wilson A fire burns at the Firth Fire Station Monday morning.

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – The Firth fire station caught fire Monday morning. The fire has burned fire engines and equipment inside the building.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

Firefighters were called in from the Shelley Fire Department to help fight the fire.

US 91 was closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

It’s unknown at this point how the fire started.

