Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office have issued an Endangered and Missing Person Alert.

17-year-old Billie Raen Starkey is missing from her Firth home.

She may be in the company of an adult male, identified as 19-year-old Matthew Jay Siepert.

Officers say Billie left her prescribed medication at her home in Firth. She is believed to currently be in the West Valley, Utah area.

The couple were last seen driving a 2014 gray, Dodge Dart with Idaho license plate 8B JD 319. Billie is 5’3” tall, 150 pounds, with red hair, and blue eyes.

Siepert is 5’11” tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If located, contact local law enforcement so officers can check on her welfare. If you have any information, contact the Bingham County Sheriff at 208-785-1234 or 911.