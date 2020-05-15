Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Non-resident Idaho fishing and hunting licenses are back on the counter.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved resuming sales of non-resident licenses, tags and permits.

They will all be available beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time Saturday, May 16 in alignment with the Governor’s “Idaho Rebounds” time frame. The plan relaxes the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho.

They are available online or by calling 800-554-8685.

The sale of some non-resident licenses was suspended in April in support of the “stay-at-home orders in Idaho and many other states.