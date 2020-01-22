Local News

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Fish and Game Department is closely monitoring a herd of elk that has been grazing near US Highway 20 near Sugar City.

Spokesman James Brower says the department developed a plan with the Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police to encourage the herd across the highway, but he says the herd moved south overnight Tuesday to another area.

The department is taking grain to the area Wednesday with hopes of keeping the herd safely east of the highway.

There is a herd of about 50 animals in that group. 20 more crossed the highway on their own overnight Tuesday.

Motorists in the area should use caution.

In general, the Fish and Game Department has winter feeding advisory committees in each region to keep an eye on elk, deer, pronghorn and other animals. The assess several factors including weather conditions, snow depths, whether there is crust on snow that hinders grazing, and extended periods of sub-zero temperatures. They also monitor whether animals are causing damage to private agriculture lands or creating hazards to public safety, as is the case along Highway 20 this week.

Even during normal winters, some wildlife mortality is expected, and the department’s policy is that big game populations should generally be maintained under natural conditions, and with naturally available forage.