IDFG Tire track damage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Fish and Game Department personnel are investigating the killing of a cow elk in the Meadow Creek area near Spencer in Clark County.

Conservation officers believe it happened sometime between November 18 and November 21.

They said the suspects used a blue four-wheeler to trespass across private property then traveled cross-country onto public land. Investigators said the suspects caused considerable resource and property destruction along the way.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses who may have information about the incident. Call the Idaho Falls regional office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

