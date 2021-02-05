Jennifer Jackson, IDF&G

Jennifer Jackson, IDF&G

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-If you bagged what you think is a trophy in recent big game hunts, your chance to prove it is coming up.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold its annual Big Game Measuring Day on Wednesday, March 24 at the Southeast Regional Office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.

Certified Boone and Crockett (rifle & pistol), Pope and Young (archery) and Longhunter Society (muzzle-loader) experts will be on hand to measure trophies for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.

Bring antlers, horns, and/or skulls to the regional office Tuesday, March 23 by 5 p.m. and no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

Items must be free of flesh and skin and air-dried for 60 days.

All items must then be picked up by between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

For more information, contact the Pocatello Fish and Game Office at 208-232-4703.

The post Fish and Game prepares for “measuring day” appeared first on Local News 8.