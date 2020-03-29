POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho’s hunters and anglers can rejoice: Fish and Game is not restricting hunting and fishing access during the stay-at-home order.

“It’s kind of anxious time right now, and some of us may feel like we don’t have that typical normalcy we’re used to having,” said Jennifer Jackson with the Pocatello office.

On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order for 21 days.

Fish and Game public offices are closed through April 15, according to a news release. Some services will remain available by appointment by calling the office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But the normal hunting seasons are still in effect, as long as people are staying six feet apart, Jackson said.

“Make sure you’re still following those guidelines that have been set forth by our public health officials as well as our state leadership,” Jackson said.

Fish and Game is offering a completely remote hunters education course so people can use the down time to get their license.

“That’s always been the case, we’ve always had that option, but what’s new is we’ve temporarily waived the need or the requirement for an in-person field day,” Jackson said.

Anyone who took the online course since Jan. 1, 2019 and hasn’t finished the in-person field day can take advantage of the waiver, too.

The practical experience learned during field day is important, though.

“(We recommend) that you pair (new hunters) with a good mentor this year when you’re hunting so they can reinforce those skills that they might have otherwise learned about or had experience with during the field day,” Jackson said.

The online course can be found here. You can purchase tags and apply for controlled hunts here.

“There is an opportunity to get outside to do some hunting and certainly get ready for your fall hunts. And part of that for a lot of people is making sure they’ve had hunter education,” Jackson said.