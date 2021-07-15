CLAYTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for South Butte Pond west of Clayton effective Thursday.

Low water levels, diminished flows into pond and elevated water temperatures have combined to create unsuitable conditions for trout within the 8-acre pond. The pond will likely be nearly dry by the end of July, so a salvage order is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

During the salvage order:

All bag, possession, size,and number limits are suspended.

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.

A valid 2021 Idaho fishing license is still required.

The order is in effect until August 31, 2021.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

For more on how fisheries managers consider these situations involving high temperatures, low water, and deciding what actions to take, click here.

The post Fish salvage order issued for South Butte Pond near Clayton appeared first on Local News 8.