MALAD CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Five people were hurt when a 20-foot travel trailer being towed by an SUV overturned on Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at 1:53 p.m. Monday in the southbound lane of Interstate 15, at mile marker 23, north of Malad.

According to reports, Efrain Hernandez, 45, of Eagle Mountain, Utah was driving a 1995 GMC Yukon pulling the trailer. Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and came to rest on its top in the right lane of travel.

Hernandez and his four passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital in Malad City.

The right lane of the interstate was blocked for about four hours.