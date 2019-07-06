Five people found dead in St. Louis building

St. Louis County police are investigating a ‘suspicious death scene’ after multiple people were found dead in an apartment building on Saturday.

Five bodies were found in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in North St. Louis County; County Prosecutor Wesley Bell was at the scene in the afternoon, according to KMOV.

The bodies are believed to be homicide victims, police said in a press conference, but the causes of death have not been disclosed.

The dead have yet to be identified, though authorities said they were adults.

Police Chief Jon Belmar said in a news conference on Saturday: “We need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime, it is the most important thing we can do. Somebody out there knows what happened, and we need that somebody to come to the county police department, to call the county police, call law enforcement, whatever that may be and get in contact with the detectives working this case.”

