TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 25, 2022 in honor and memory of Leland Christensen.

Christensen represented District 17 in the Wyoming Senate from 2011-2018.

He also served as Governor Gordon’s Deputy Director of Homeland Security and as State Director for Senator Cynthia Lummis. He passed away February 4, 2022.

Please note this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Teton County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.

The post Flag be flown at half staff at Capitol and in Teton County on Friday appeared first on Local News 8.