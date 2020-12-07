Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-By proclamation of Governor Brad Little, Idaho and American flags are being flown at half-staff today in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

It recognizes the day in 1941 when Imperial Japanese force attacked the United States’ Naval Station Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

2,403 Americans died in the attack, including 68 civilians, leading to America’s entrance in World War II.

