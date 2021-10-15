IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – President Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff starting at midnight Friday and through Saturday, October 16, 2021 in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

The service is being held in Washington, D.C and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families.

In the Proclamation, the President states:

NATIONAL PEACE OFFICERS’ MEMORIAL SERVICE BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION

In honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., to remember and pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions on Saturday, October 16, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifteenth day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

