CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half staff statewide on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in honor of the service of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.

McCollum, a Teton County resident, was killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A public memorial service for McCollum will take place on Saturday at the Gill family’s Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch, accessed off of South Park Loop Road in Jackson.

Seating will begin at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. service.

The service is open to the public.

The first half will be a more traditional military service, and the evening will be more of a celebration.

The Gill Ranch is on South Park Loop Road. There will be signs along the way pointing guests to the ranch.

