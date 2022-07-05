IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – At the direction of the President Joe Biden, United States are to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL.

The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, July 9, 2022.

Proclamation on Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Highland Park, Illinois As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, July 9, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

