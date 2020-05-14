Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-American flags will fly at half-staff, from midnight to midnight Friday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day was set aside by proclamation of the President.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2020, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10 through May 16, 2020, as Police Week. In honor of our hardworking law enforcement officers, Melania and I will light the White House in blue on May 15, 2020. I call upon all Americans to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also call on the Governors of the States and Territories and officials of other areas subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day. I further encourage all Americans to display the flag from their homes and businesses on that day.”