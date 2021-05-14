IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – American flags will fly at half-staff, from midnight to midnight Saturday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day was set aside by proclamation of the President.

The President of the United States has called on “the Governors of the United States and its Territories, and appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15, 2021). I further encourage all Americans to display the flag from their homes and businesses on that day.”

The President’s full proclamation can be found here.

