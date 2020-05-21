Dep. Wyatt Maser

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Governor Brad Little has ordered the state’s flags to fly at half-staff from now through Saturday, May 23 at midnight.

The Governor took the action in honor of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Dep. Wyatt Maser

The directive includes both American and Idaho State flags.

You can view our previous story about Deputy Maser HERE.

The post Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Deputy Wyatt Maser appeared first on Local News 8.