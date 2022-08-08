AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A proposal to add a new development to the City of Ammon will be discussed at Ammon Planning and Zoning meeting Monday night.

The public hearing is regarding a possible annexation and rezoning for residential and commercial use.

The city has been in talks with the developer Flagship Homes since November 2021.

The Utah-based developer has plans to annex more than 600 acres to build more than 1,500 residential homes and 1500 apartments in the City of Ammon.

Developers at Flagship homes say they’re excited to introduce what they call “master plan communities” to the area.

“The key word in these masterplan communities is a lifestyle,” Flagship Homes partner Pete Evans said. “There’s a lot of housing type diversity…If you’re downsizing as your lifestyle changes and do it all within the same community and have that community be connected, not with not just with vehicular transportation, but with walking trails and open space.”

But, some residents are worried the city doesn’t have the infrastructure to support the project.

“The density is too high. It would overburden our school districts for sure,” sid Ammon resident Heidi Boyle said. “We would have overcrowded schools. We’d have unsafe schools. We’d have current schools that would not be taken care of.”

While other residents are concerned 3,000 homes are too much for such a small area.

“That’s like putting two sides of the population of rugby in that one square mile. It’s just too much,” Ammon resident Micheal Tall said. “It brings about a lot of other issues and problems with that. But the main one is just too dense. Too many people in a small area.”

Developers from Flagship homes assure residents their plans for the area have already taken these concerns into account.

“A large-scale master plan like this allows you to master plan all of that infrastructure, all of those improvements, and then in a better way mitigate the impacts that that land use and that development is going to have on the surrounding and existing residents of Ammon,” Evans said.

Those wanting to give in-person comments can do so at the City Planning and Zoning meeting which will be at 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest High School auditorium.

There will be no Zoom link for this meeting.

The post Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday appeared first on Local News 8.