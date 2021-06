ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Drivers heading to Utah on Interstate 15 may run into some delays.

This video was shot by Tanner McMin near the Idaho-Utah border.

It shows some flash flooding from a thunderstorm Friday afternoon in an area where a fire recently burned.

You can see the flooding covered part of the road with mud and other debris.

