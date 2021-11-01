AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon in partnership with Bonneville County Road and Bridge will be installing a flashing four-way stop at the intersection of Ammon Road and 49th South (Township Road) on Thursday.

Under the current configuration, drivers encounter stop signs on the eastbound and westbound lanes of 49th. The new configuration will include stop signs on Ammon Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, making the intersection a four-way stop.

Additional signage will be in the area temporarily to notify drivers of the updated traffic pattern. Drivers are advised to use caution while adjusting to the new traffic pattern and to allow for extra time while in the area.

