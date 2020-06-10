WYDOT Flat Creek Bridge

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to complete phase 1 of its work on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway by mid-July. The project was expected to be done by June 20, but got pushed back, mainly by change orders and delayed delivery of materials related to COVID-19.

Lane closures and reduced access will continue and businesses will be limited to right-in right-out. Approaches and access to Hoback Sports and Dollar Tree from Broadway will be closed until the project is complete.

Cannon Builders was awarded a contract to begin Stage 2 of the project September 15. That phase includes extensive rehabilitation work to the deck and abutments, as well as other miscellaneous work.

It is party of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation effort.

WYDOT and its contract crews will begin work on the bridge over Hoback River at road marker 158 on US 189/91 on June 15.

That work is similar to that being done at Flat Creek and will continue through the summer. Traffic will be controlled by portable traffic signals to manage alternating one-way traffic.

