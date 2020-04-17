Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway in Jackson.

The project, including extensive rehabilitation to the deck and abutments, as well as other miscellaneous work is expected to continue through the end of June.

For drivers, the project will mean lane closures and reduced access. Businesses in the area will be limited to right-in, right-out restrictions at their approaches. Access to Hoback Sports and Dollar Tree from Broadway will be closed for the duration of the work. Customers can access those sites from the approach on Flat Creek Drive.

Cannon Builders was awarded the contract for the project, which is part of district-wide bridge rehabilitation work this year.