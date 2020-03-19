News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Three passenger planes, carrying more than 40 passengers, arrived here Wednesday morning after the earthquake hit in parts of northern Utah.

The damage was widespread, cracking buildings in downtown Salt Lake City and damaging parts of the airport. Fortunately, the Pocatello Regional Airport was prepared.

“We’ve been able to take them off the flights and accommodate them here in the terminal building until they determine when they can get them into Salt Lake City and complete their travel.” regional airport manager, Alan Evans said.

On Wednesday, the big issue was assessing the damage in Salt Lake City. Diverted flights are not unusual for our area but they are usually weather-related.

“It’s common when they have weather and incidents down in Salt Lake City that requires them to send them elsewhere. So we generally get diversions in Pocatello,” Evans said.

Passenger flights in and out of the airport restarted at 1:15 p.m. Meanwhile, passengers in Pocatello spent most of the day sitting waiting for good news and a flight to Salt Lake City.

“We work as a team, TSA, the airlines, gift shop and everyone gets together to make sure we have things in place, procedures in place to help with this,” Evans said.