IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As winter approaches, the floating pedestrian bridge near Johns’ Hole was removed for the season.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office used its boat to help remove the bridge.

The bridge is removed each winter in preparation for spring as higher water levels could damage to the bridge and the bottom of the highway overpass.

The bridge typically reopens in June.

The post Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter appeared first on Local News 8.