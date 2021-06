IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls is busy making improvements to the Highway 20 bridge over the Snake River.

On Thursday morning, Jeff Roper saw crews putting in the floating bridge at Johns’ Hole.

This is to ensure walkers will no longer have to cross over the highway.

